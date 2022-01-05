Key Stats Put the EUR, the GBP, and the USD back in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It was another particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no major stats for the markets to consider in the early part of the Asian session. Later this morning, service sector PMIs for Japan and China are due out. Following the overnight FOMC meeting minutes, however, the numbers may have a limited impact on the markets. The minutes revealed the need to lift rates soon than previously anticipated.

The Majors

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.06% to $0.6792, with the Aussie Dollar down by 0.06% to $0.7217. The Japanese Yen was flat at ¥116.110 against the U.S Dollar.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. German factory orders and construction PMI figures are due out early in the session. Expect the factory orders to have greater influence. Later in the day, however, prelim December inflation figures from Germany will be key.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.04% to $1.1310.

For the Pound

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Finalized services and composite PMI numbers are due out. Any revisions to the services PMI will likely have a greater impact on the day.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.03% to $1.3553.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively busy day ahead. The weekly jobless claims and market’s preferred ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI are due out. Expect both sets of numbers to influence. Factory orders for November are also due out but will likely have a muted impact on the Greenback.

On Wednesday, the U.S Dollar Spot Index fell by 0.08% to end the day at 96.184.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet day ahead. Trade figures for November are due out later in the day. With little else for the markets to consider, we can expect some Loonie sensitivity to the numbers.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.05% to C$1.2762 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

