Key senator calls on Biden to explore 'all options' to scrutinize U.S. Steel sale

December 20, 2023 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The chair of the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to explore "all options" to scrutinize Japan's Nippon Steel's 5401.T $14.9 billion deal to buy U.S. Steel X.N.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said in a letter Biden should require "an evaluation of potentially applicable antitrust authorities and a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to assess any national security risks."

He added the administration must "determine if the proposed acquisition is in the best interest of U.S. workers, consumers, and national security."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
