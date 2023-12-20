Key senator calls on Biden to explore 'all options' to scrutinize U.S. Steel sale

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The chair of the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to explore "all options" to scrutinize Japan's Nippon Steel's 5401.T $14.9 billion deal to buy U.S. Steel X.N.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said in a letter Biden should require "an evaluation of potentially applicable antitrust authorities and a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to assess any national security risks."

He added the administration must "determine if the proposed acquisition is in the best interest of U.S. workers, consumers, and national security."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

