Key Senate Republican places hold on FCC nomination over Ligado

WASHINGTON July 28 (Reuters) - The Senate Armed Services Committee's Republican chairman said on Tuesday he will block the nomination of a Federal Communications Commission nominee over the agency's decision to allow Ligado Networks MOSAV.UL.

Senator Jim Inhofe said he was placing a hold on FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly's nomination to serve a new term on hold unless O'Rielly agrees to vote to overturn the Ligado Order, which is opposed by the Pentagon, other U.S. agencies and global positioning system users like major airlines.

O'Rielly did not immediately comment. "This isn’t just about our military, but all users of GPS are united in opposition," Inhofe said. "All of America can’t be wrong, and he understands that."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

