Key Reasons to Hold on to Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) for Now

Zebra Technologies ZBRA is benefiting from growth across data capture solutions, printing and rugged tablets. Growth in printing owing to continued improvement in product availability is aiding the Asset Intelligence and Tracking segment. Sales from the segment increased 4.8% year over year in 2022.



Among the regions, North American sales are buoyed by strength in data capture and printing, as well as improved supply chains. Growth in Japan and China is boosting Asia-Pacific sales. While ZBRA has been witnessing weaker sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region (sales declined 7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the suspension of sales into Russia in March 2022, as well as lower sales to large customers in Northern Europe), it is generating robust sales in the Latin American region due to growth in Brazil and Mexico. The company should benefit from a healthy pipeline of orders in 2023.



A soft demand environment and elongated sales cycles are concerns for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company in the near term. However, improved supply chains and a reduction in premium supply chain costs should aid Zebra Technologies performance in 2023.

Zebra Technologies aims to strengthen its business through acquisitions. In June 2022, the company acquired Matrox Imaging, which enabled it to combine its fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio with Matrox’s expertise in the imaging market. In 2021, the company acquired antuit.ai, Fetch Robotics and Adaptive Vision.



The antuit.ai buyout has strengthened Zebra Technologies’ position in the consumer products industry, while the Fetch Robotics acquisition has bolstered the company’s capability to offer a comprehensive line of advanced robotics solutions to customers.



The Adaptive Vision acquisition helped ZBRA enter the fixed industrial scanning and machine vision end markets and boosted its fixed industrial scanning and machine vision solution offerings. In the fourth quarter, acquisitions contributed 1.9% to the top line. The company expects a 150-basis point improvement from acquired assets in the first quarter. For the full year, the company expects a 0.5 percentage-point positive impact from acquired assets.



With improved supply chains and strength in the Asset Intelligence unit, shares of Zebra Technologies have gained around 19% in the past three months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Deere & Company DE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Deere has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 13% in the past six months.



Ingersoll Rand IR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of approximately 3% for the current year. The stock has rallied 15.3% in the past six months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.