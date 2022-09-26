Key Reasons to Hold on to 3M (MMM) Stock in Your Portfolio

3M Company MMM is benefiting from strong demand across most end markets. The company’s portfolio-reshaping actions should drive its growth going forward. Its measures to consistently reward its shareholders are encouraging.



While semiconductor supply-chain constraints in the automotive and consumer electronics end markets are weighing on the Transportation and Electronics segment’s performance, improvement in abrasives, electrical markets, roofing granules, automotive aftermarket and industrial adhesives and tapes businesses is aiding the Safety and Industrial business. Impressive performance of the stationery, office and homecare businesses is aiding the Consumer segment. The company’s Healthcare segment is flourishing on the back of strength in the separation and purification business, owing to strong demand for biopharma filtration solutions for COVID-related vaccines. Improvement in U.S. elective medical procedures and oral care volumes is also aiding the Healthcare segment’s performance.



Strong free cash flow generation supports 3M’s shareholder-friendly policies. In the second quarter, the company generated an adjusted free cash flow of $1 billion with a conversion of 68%. In the first half of 2022, 3M rewarded its shareholders with dividend payments of $1,700 million. The quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 0.7% in February 2022. In 2021, the company paid out dividends worth $3.4 billion and repurchased shares worth $2.2 billion.

Despite inflationary pressure from high raw materials and logistics costs, pricing actions, restructuring savings and spending discipline are supporting 3M’s margin performance (improved 2.9 percentage points year over year in the second quarter).



The company’s investments in growth, productivity and sustainability should drive its long-term growth. It should also help the company capitalize on growth opportunities in large markets, including automotive, safety, healthcare, electronics, software and home improvement.



3M’s portfolio-reshaping actions are expected to enhance its shareholder value over time. In September 2022, the company completed the divestiture of its food safety business to Neogen. In July 2022, the company entered into an agreement to sell its Neoplast and Neobun brands to Selic Corp. 3M will also divest the manufacturing assets of its Ladlumkaew, Thailand, facility to Selic Corp. The divestitures are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. In April 2022, 3M acquired the technology assets of LeanTec. The acquisition has strengthened its ability to deliver a more connected, digital bodyshop solution via its RepairStack Performance Solutions. In March 2022, it sold its floor care products business.



In light of the abovementioned positives, we believe investors should hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock in their portfolios for now. Gradual easing of supply-chain constraints and increase in industrial production place 3M well for future growth.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks within the Conglomerates sector are as follows:



Carlisle Companies CSL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 14.6% in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Carlisle has an estimated earnings growth rate of 114.4% for the current year. Shares of CSL have rallied 10.7% in the past three months.



Icahn Enterprises IEP presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IEP’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by more than 100% in the past 60 days.



Icahn Enterprises has an estimated earnings growth rate of 144.4% for the current year. Shares of IEP have gained 2.6% in the past three months.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.