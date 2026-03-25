Key Reasons to Add Zillow Group Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Zillow Group Z is well-positioned to benefit from its high brand value in the real estate market. The company’s several marketing technologies and strategic alliances to expand its portfolio are encouraging. The current stage of the U.S. housing cycle presents an appealing entry point, unlocking a substantial addressable market and significant growth potential.

The company recently announced a multiyear partnership with Major League Baseball, aimed at enhancing brand visibility. The agreement is expected to strengthen Zillow’s engagement with prospective homebuyers.

However, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have declined 2.9% over the past month compared with the industry’s fall of 12.2%.



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Factors That Make Zillow Group Stock a Solid Pick

Strong Brand Appeal: Zillow has a high brand appeal and has emerged as the leading brand with the largest and most engaged audience in the residential real estate market. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had 2.4 million average monthly active rental listings, a 44% increase year over year.

As per the Comscore data for the period from January 2023 to December 2025, Zillow Group’s average monthly unique visitors are more than 2.5 times its nearest competitor. In the fourth quarter of 2025, online traffic on Zillow Group’s mobile applications and sites was 8% higher year over year to 221 million average monthly unique users. Visits improved 2% year over year to 2.1 billion.

Efficient Marketing Solutions: Zillow Group provides several marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry. These are focused on improving the company’s consumer funnel by capturing consumer demand and connecting it to its partner network. Some of the tech-oriented features include Showing Time+, Spruce and Follow Up Boss.

Zillow Showcase enhances agents’ brand presence by offering a better shopping experience through its homegrown AI-powered rich media and floor plan technologies, which are available for 3.7% of all new listings as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Strategic Alliances: Zillow Group enters into collaborations with different counterparts to enhance users’ home-buying experience. In November 2025, Zillow, along with Esusu, launched CreditClimb, a tool that empowers tenants to reflect their timely rental payments in building credit scores, pushing their home ownership probability higher.

In October 2025, Zillow Group announced that it had collaborated with ChatGPT to empower its customers with AI-driven insights to enhance their home-buying experience. Such efforts yield brand visibility and wider reach for Zillow.

Favorable Industry Dynamics: The U.S. housing industry is poised at an attractive cyclical entry point. With housing turnover near 40-year cyclical lows at present, there is a 50% upside potential at 6 million home sales in normalized annual transactions. A total transaction value of $2.5 trillion in 2025 across for-sale and rentals creates a total addressable market of $202 billion for the company. This positions Zillow Group to tap into a significant market with substantial growth potential.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Chatham Lodging Trust REIT CLDT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Terreno Realty TRNO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLDT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.20, which indicates year-over-year growth of 17.7%.

The consensus estimate for TRNO’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.79, which calls for a marginal increase from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.