Key Reasons to Add Iron Mountain (IRM) to Your Portfolio Now

Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM is well-poised to benefit from its recurring revenue business model and expansion into the data center business. A well-diversified tenant base assures steady cash flows. A healthy balance sheet will likely support the company’s growth endeavors over the long term.

In May, this Boston, MA-based real estate investment trust (REIT) came up with a solid first-quarter 2024 performance. The company reported adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.10, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. Moreover, the figure improved 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. The results reflected solid performances in the storage and service segments and the data-center business.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have rallied 22.7% over the past three months, outperforming its industry's growth of 2.7%. Given the strength in its fundamentals, there seems to be additional room for growth of this stock.



Factors That Make Iron Mountain a Solid Pick

Business Model: IRM has stable and resilient core storage and records management businesses. It derives the majority of its revenues from fixed periodic (usually earned on a monthly basis) storage rental fees charged to customers based on the volume of their records stored. This assures a steady stream of recurring revenues for the company.

In the first quarter of 2024, organic storage rental revenues increased 7.4% year over year. The benefit was driven by revenue management in its Global RIM Business segment, as well as by growth in its Global Data Center Business segment, on the back of lease commencements. We estimate a year-over-year increase of 9.6% in storage rental revenues in 2024.

Diverse Tenant & Revenue Base: Iron Mountain enjoys a diversified tenant and revenue base and serves more than 240,000 clients across different industries and locations. No single customer accounted for more than 1% of its revenues in 2023, reflecting a well-diversified revenue generation base.

Also, the company’s retention rate for its records management business was 92.9% in the first quarter of 2024. It is also seeing strong customer retention in the global data center business. These factors are likely to help the company generate stable cash flows over time.

Expansion Efforts: This REIT has been expanding its fast-growing businesses, especially the data center segment, to supplement its storage segment performance. Given the strong demand for connectivity, interconnection and colocation space, demand for data centers is likely to rise in the coming years, poising this segment well for growth.

In the first quarter of 2024, IRM leased 30 megawatts of data center capacity.

FFO Growth: Over the past three to five years, IRM recorded FFO per share growth of 16.48% compared with the industry’s average of 2.25%. Moreover, the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2024 and expects AFFO per share in the range of $4.39-$4.51.

Analysts also seem bullish regarding IRM’s FFO per share growth prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2024 FFO per share has been revised marginally upward over the past two months to $4.45, suggesting 8% growth year over year.

Balance Sheet Strength & Cash Flow: Iron Mountain maintains a healthy balance sheet position with ample financial flexibility to meet its near-term debt obligations and other capital commitments while pursuing growth opportunities. As of Mar 31, 2024, it had $2 billion of total liquidity and no significant debt maturities until 2027. Such a strong financial footing is likely to support its growth endeavors in the future.

Additionally, IRM’s current cash flow growth is projected at 4.46% against the 5.32% decline estimated for the industry.

Its trailing 12-month return on equity is 282.93% compared with the industry’s average of 3.14%. This reflects that the company is more efficient in using shareholders’ funds than its peers.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

