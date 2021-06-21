Key Predictions for Winnebago's (WGO) Q3 Earnings Release

Winnebago Industries WGO is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 23, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $1.76 and $852 million, respectively.

One of the leading recreational vehicle (RV) makers posted better-than-expected earnings in the last reported quarter on higher-than-anticipated revenues from both its Towable segments. Over the trailing four quarters, Winnebago surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 53.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Winnebago this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Winnebago has an Earnings ESP of +16.57%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.05 per share is 29 cents higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Winnebago — whose peers include Thor Industries THO, REV Group, Inc. REVG and LCI Industries LCII — carries a Zacks Rank of 2 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors at Play

Strong economic growth — buoyed by widespread vaccination drive and massive fiscal stimulus — is set to have a positive impact on Winnebago’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. It is also to be noted that even after the gradual easing of restrictions, the risks of availing public transport like flights prompted many first-time buyers to opt for RVs to go camping around the country or enjoy a vacation, which is likely to have boosted the demand for Winnebago’s products in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Towable segment revenues is pegged at $410 million, indicating a year-over-year surge of 117%. Strong consumer demand for Grand Design and Winnebago’s product lines is likely to have driven revenues. The consensus mark for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA stands at $61 million, calling for a massive improvement from $16.5 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The Consensus Estimate for revenues at the Motorhome segment is pinned at $356 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 74.5% on the Newmar buyout. The consensus mark for the unit’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $40.9 million, suggesting a turnaround from a loss of $10.8 million incurred in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2020.

