Key PMI Data Highlights Final Full Week in August

A slew of economic data will hit Wall Street next week. Investors will be primarily eyeing the S&P purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. And while the corporate earnings season has cooled down, some big names are yet to report.

The earnings docket features Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Affirm (AFRM), Box (BOX), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Gap (GPS), JD.com (JD), JinkoSolar (JKS), Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), Nvidia (NVDA), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Peloton Interactive (PTON), Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The Chicago Fed national activity index is due out on Monday, Aug. 22.

Tuesday, Aug. 23 brings new home sales data, as well as the S&P manufacturing and services PMI.

The pending home sales index is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24, in addition to durable goods and core capital equipment orders.

Wall Street will be expecting the latest batch of initial and continuing jobless claims on Thursday, Aug. 25. Plus, real gross domestic income data, and revised real final sales to domestic purchasers numbers will come out.

The weeks ends on Friday, Aug. 26 in a deluge of economic data. The monthly and year-over-year PCE price index and core PCE price index are on tap. Traders also will be sifting through real disposable incomes, real consumer spending, nominal personal incomes, and nominal consumer spending data, as well as advance trade in goods. Lastly, the University of Michigan (UM) will release its final consumer sentiment index, and five-year inflation expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.