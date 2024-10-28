Key Petroleum’s Strategic Moves Amidst Policy Changes

Key Petroleum Limited (AU:KEY) has released an update.

Key Petroleum Limited navigates challenges posed by new Queensland policies affecting their tenures in the Lake Eyre Basin. Although they chose not to apply for a Petroleum Lease in the exclusion zone, they are focusing on developing the unaffected areas and seeking Potential Commercial Area status. The company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic asset acquisitions and future growth opportunities.

