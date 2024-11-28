Key Petroleum Limited Announces AGM Resolutions

Key Petroleum Limited (AU:KEY) has released an update.

Key Petroleum Limited announced the successful passage of seven resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of two directors. The company also approved the consolidation of capital, which will take effect immediately. These decisions are pivotal as they align with the company’s strategic goals and enhance shareholder value.

