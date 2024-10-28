Key Petroleum Announces Security Consolidation Strategy

News & Insights

Key Petroleum Limited (AU:KEY) has released an update.

Key Petroleum Limited has announced a security consolidation of its ordinary fully paid shares, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 2, 2024. The consolidation is part of a strategy to potentially enhance the company’s stock value and marketability. Shareholders have already approved the move, with all necessary conditions met by November 28, 2024.

