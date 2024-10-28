Key Petroleum Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Key Petroleum Limited (AU:KEY) has released an update.

Key Petroleum Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy, with details available on the company’s website. This meeting is crucial as it impacts shareholder voting and company decisions.

