Key panel urges BOJ to make 2% inflation target long-term goal

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A panel of academics and business executives on Monday urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to make its 2% inflation target a long-term goal, instead of one that must be met as soon as possible, in light of the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing.

In the proposal, the panel also called for the need to have interest rates rise more in line with economic fundamentals, and normalise Japan's bond market function.

"The way the BOJ conducts monetary policy must be revamped," Yuri Okina, the panel's co-chair who is considered as among candidates to become the next BOJ deputy governor, told a news conference.

"By making 2% inflation a long-term goal, the BOJ can make its monetary policy more flexible," she said.

The proposal by the panel comes ahead of the BOJ's leadership transition, with Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term ending in April, and those of his two deputies in March.

With Japan's core consumer inflation at a 41-year high 4%, double the BOJ's target, markets have been betting the central bank will soon begin to phase out its aggressive stimulus and caps o bond yields.

