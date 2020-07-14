US Markets

Key organiser of primary election for HK democracy camp steps down

A key organiser of primary elections for Hong Kong's democracy camp said on Wednesday he was stepping down due to Beijing's accusation that the vote was illegal and could amount to subversion.

Former democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin helped organise the weekend poll that saw more than 610,000 people vote in what was widely seen as a symbolic protest vote against sweeping new national security legislation imposed on the city by Beijing.

