Key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations surges again

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to its highest level since December 2013 on Tuesday, while bond yields jumped as unease with surging oil prices continued to grip bond markets.

The five-year, five-year, breakeven inflation forward, an inflation measure tracked by the European Central Bank, rose to as high as 2.2342% EUIL5YF5Y=R, its highest since the end of 2013.

That dragged most euro zone bond yields higher, with Germany's 10-year Bund yield last up nearly 10 basis points on the day at 0.09% DE10YT=RR

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

