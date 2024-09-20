The Key to a Late Year Broker-Dealer Change

With 2024 coming to an end, financial advisors contemplating a switch to a new broker-dealer may wonder if there’s still time to make the move. While possible, the process can take several months depending on the complexity of the transition and level of support available.

Advisors looking to act quickly may benefit from financial incentives and smoother tax records by completing the transition before the new year. However, rushing such an important decision isn’t advisable, so careful planning and blocking time for key discussions is essential.

Transition consultants can help expedite the process by securing offers and guiding advisors through the logistics. Ultimately, those who begin the process now may still be able to switch broker-dealers by the end of 2024, but many may find it more practical to plan for early 2025.

Finsum: While it’s certainly late in the year these services could help optimize time in order for a smooth transition.

changing BDs

changing firms

custodians

advisors

