Key Japan indicator for Aug suggests economy stopped contracting

By Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A key Japanese economic indicator improved in August, triggering an upgrade in the government's outlook for the world's no. 3 economy for the first time since May last year and pointing to a gradual recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The index of coincident economic indicators - harnessing a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales numbers - rose a preliminary 1.1 points from the previous month to 79.4 in August, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.

The government said on Wednesday that the index in August indicated economic activity had stopped contracting, an upgrade from its previous view that the economy was "worsening" in July.

The data offers some relief for new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has pledged to contain the coronavirus outbreak and revive Japan's battered economy.

It also came after the Bank of Japan last month offered a upbeat view of the economy, suggesting that no immediate expansion of stimulus was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The index for leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, grew 2.1 points to 88.8 from July.

Still, analysts expect the pace of recovery may not be strong enough to recoup losses sustained under the coronavirus outbreak, underscoring the challenge for policymakers to revive the economy.

Japan's economy sank deeper into its worst post-war contraction in the second quarter, reeling from the pact of the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Kenneth Maxwell)

