Key Internet-Led Trends Booming in Emerging Markets and How To Invest In Them

The main engines of world growth have shifted towards major emerging markets, with China and India making the largest contributions to global growth*. Emerging markets are poised to benefit from an expanding middle class, rising consumption, internet penetration, digitalization of payments, and widespread adoption of smartphones. These trends are igniting the growth of certain services and industries.

Here’s a look at some of these trends and some exchange-traded funds which offer an opportunity to benefit from the Internet-led boom in emerging markets.

For centuries, the majority of the world population, especially in emerging and developing economies, did not enjoy sufficient income to spend on anything beyond basic daily needs. This has changed; over the past two decades, emerging markets have gradually integrated with the rest of the world economy through the removal of trade barriers and the spread of market-oriented economic policies. This paved the way for urbanization, which is reflected in the rising numbers of the consuming class. According to a McKinsey report, more than half of the world’s population will have joined the consuming classes, driving annual consumption in emerging markets to $30 trillion by 2025.

The reach of the internet and smartphones is rising rapidly. It is estimated that by 2025, around 70% of the world’s population will subscribe to mobile services up from 67% in 2019, according to a GSMA report. The addition to new subscribers will mostly be in India, China, Pakistan, and Nigeria. In early 2020, India surpassed the U.S. as the second-largest smartphone market after China.

The e-commerce space is being driven by the growing middle class, increased internet penetration, and the expansion of mobile commerce. Take Latin America as an example. According to an eMarketer report, despite its precarious economic situation, retail e-commerce continues to register a strong double-digit growth. Latin America’s retail e-commerce sales will grow 19.4% to $83.63 billion higher than the 12.5% growth estimated in Q4 2019 forecast.

Elsewhere, India's middle class will be the largest segment of the population by 2022 and the country’s e-commerce market is poised to exceed $100 billion, according to a PwC report. China will surpass the U.S. to become the largest retail market in the world for the first time—with $5.072 trillion in sales in 2020 (although both China and U.S. have shrunk in size due to the pandemic).

Here’s an overview of three ETFs which provide an opportunity to invest in internet-led industries in emerging markets

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) was launched in October 2017. The fund provides exposure to around 53 stocks from the emerging markets whose primary business or businesses are internet retail, internet software and services, purchase, payment processing, or software for internet and e-commerce transactions. The ETF tracks the Solactive Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index, which constitutes companies from 26 eligible countries within emerging markets. The index maintains the upper limits of exposure to a particular stock or country; constituent weights are capped at 3% and country weights are capped at 40%. The ETF has $157.66 million as assets under management and an expense ratio of 0.60%. The top ten scrips currently add up to 35.71%, and it includes:

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Naspers Limited (NPSNY)

Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)

com, Inc. (JD)

TAL Education Group (TAL)

Kakao Corporation

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

NAVER Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Launched in November 2014, the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) tracks an index of leading Internet and e-commerce companies in the developing world. The fund tracks the EMQQ Index, which covers over 80 companies operating in emerging and frontier markets such as China, India, Brazil, Turkey, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Indonesia, to name a few. Around 60% of the fund’s exposure is towards China. As an inclusion criterion, the companies must derive their profits from e-commerce or Internet activities and include search engines, online retail, social networking, online video, e-payments, online gaming, and online travel. The ETF has $1.27 billion as assets under management and an expense ratio of 0.86%. The top ten holdings have a 61.33% allocation, and it includes the following companies:

Meituan (MPNGY)

Pinduoduo, Inc. (PDD)

Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Naspers Limited

com, Inc. (JD)

Prosus NV (PROSY)

NAVER Corporation

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

One of the recently launched ETFs providing exposure to this space is the Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB). The ETF seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of Internet and e-commerce technologies in emerging markets. The fund tracks the Nasdaq CTA Emerging markets Internet & E-Commerce Net Total Return Index. The country-wise breakdown suggests a three-fourth exposure to China followed by Brazil, South Korea, South Africa, Argentina, Russia, and a minor allocation to Poland and Chile. The ETF has a portfolio of 49 stock holdings with the top ten adding up to 61.36%, and it includes names such as:

Pinduoduo, Inc. (PDD)

Meituan (MPNGY)

com, Inc. (JD)

Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)

Naspers Limited

New Oriental Education & Technlogy Group, Inc. (EDU)

NAVER Corporation

Final Word

As the emerging markets strengthen their ‘digital economies’, companies operating in the space offer a great potential for growth as well as diversification into international markets. However, investors considering these funds must factor in political, economic, and currency risks at play.

*pre-COVID phase

Disclaimer: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned. Investors should consider the above information not as a de facto recommendation, but as an idea for further consideration. The report has been carefully prepared, and any exclusions or errors in it are totally unintentional. ETF related information as on November 17, 2020.

