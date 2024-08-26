Key Insights Ahead of Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Q2 Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 on Aug 29, before the opening bell. Analysts are anticipating an impressive performance, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues at $562.4 million, indicating a 9.3% increase compared to the prior-year quarter.



The extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise is also anticipated to deliver bottom-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share has remained steady at 78 cents over the past 30 days, which implies significant year-over-year growth of 16.4%.



Ollie's Bargain has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Harrisburg, PA-based company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

Key Factors Driving OLLI’s Performance

Ollie's Bargain’s business operating model of “buying cheap and selling cheap,” cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity, and the expansion of the customer loyalty program, Ollie's Army, are likely to have contributed to the top-line performance.



The company’s focus on value-driven merchandise assortments positioned it well to capitalize on opportunities in the marketplace and effectively meet consumer demand. Ollie's Army continued to be a major sales driver, with membership increasing continuously. We expect comparable store sales growth of 1.5% for the second quarter.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism about the outcome, margins remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A expenses due to higher selling expenses associated with new store unit growth, as well as investments in wages and higher utility costs, may have a direct bearing on margins. We expect SG&A expenses to increase 7.3% year over year for the quarter under discussion.

What Zacks Model Says About OLLI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ollie's Bargain this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ollie's Bargain has a Zacks Rank #2 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Burlington Stores BURL has an Earnings ESP of +2.68% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL’s quarterly earnings has increased by a penny in the past seven days to 95 cents. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a 58.3% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, which implies a rise of 11.2% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter. BURL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.7%.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $80.1 billion, which implies growth of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for Costco’s bottom line has been stable at $5.02 per share over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for earnings suggests growth of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. COST delivered an earnings beat of 2.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Chewy CHWY currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.86 billion, which suggests growth of 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for Chewy’s bottom line has been stable at 22 cents a share over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for earnings suggests growth of 46.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CHWY delivered an earnings beat of 57.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

