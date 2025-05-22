A Key Insider Loaded Up on Plug Power Stock; Should Investors Follow His Lead?

It's been a rough road for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock so far in 2025. Since the start of the year, shares have plummeted more than 62% as of this writing, so it's abundantly clear that the bears are more enthusiastic about the fuel cell and hydrogen stock's prospects than the bulls.

But one company insider thinks that the market has it wrong. In fact, he's so optimistic about the stock's prospects that he made a large buy on the open market recently to illustrate his faith. Is this the signal that investors have been waiting for to indicate that now's the time to power their portfolios with Plug?

The CFO's large stock purchase attempts to convey his conviction

In an effort to communicate his faith in Plug's financial strength, Paul Middleton, the company's chief financial officer, announced on Monday that he had acquired 350,000 shares of Plug stock in an open-market transaction valued at about $250,000 on May 16. Addressing the stock buy, Middleton stated:

I remain confident in Plug's long-term strategy and the opportunities ahead as we continue to execute our vision in the hydrogen economy. This purchase reflects my belief in the company's financial strength and growth potential.

The transaction followed shortly after Plug reported first-quarter 2025 financial results on May 12.

As a result of this acquisition, Middleton has grown his position in Plug stock to 1,908,064 shares, or 0.32% of the company's outstanding shares.

Middleton's transaction is the only open market buy of Plug stock by an insider in more than six years.

Middleton is protesting too much with his Plug stock purchase

Investors usually interpret insiders' stock buys as auspicious signs that good things are on the horizon for the companies involved. However, most occurrences of insiders acquiring stock on the open market are not accompanied with a press release like it was with Middleton's recent purchase.

Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, and Middleton's insistence that the company is on sound financial footing is insufficient. Instead, his purchase seems like a weak attempt to instill confidence in investors after the company reported Q1 2025 financial results.

On the bright side, Plug reported revenue growth of 11.1% year over year, and its net loss narrowed to $196.9 million in the recently completed quarter from $295.8 million in Q1 2024. With respect to the cash-flow statement, Plug's cash burn also improved. Whereas it reported using $167.7 million in cash from operations (CFO) in Q1 2024, Plug used only $105.6 million in CFO in Q1 2025.

Despite these improvements, the fact remains: Plug has yet to prove that it can be consistently profitable. Middleton's insistence, therefore, that the company is operating from a position of "financial strength" is hardly reassuring, especially when taking into account the fact that long-term investors have repeatedly suffered from shareholder dilution and will likely experience it in the future as well since the company can't generate cash organically.

Is it finally time to click the buy button on Plug stock?

After seeing that the company's CFO made a significant purchase of Plug stock on the open market, it's fair to consider whether now's a good time to follow suit. But doing just a little due diligence shows that unless you have an extremely ample tolerance for risk, picking up Plug stock right now isn't a great idea.

The company's ongoing inability to generate profits coupled with its inability to generate organic cash and its reliance on raising capital through the issuance of equity suggest that the company is hardly operating from a position of financial strength as Middleton contends. At this point, those interested in gaining exposure to a hydrogen stock would be better-served considering an alternative opportunity.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.