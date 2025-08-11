Key Inflation Data in Focus

U.S. stock futures edged higher this morning after an impressive last week. Despite uncertainties about the impact of the Trump administration’s tariff and trade policies, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted all-time highs for both closing and intraday basis on Friday. The S&P 500 was also very near to posting another record high. The Dow too, advanced last week.

This week major focus will be on two key inflation data. The consumer price index (CPI), which is commonly known as household inflation and the producer price index (PPI) will be released on Tuesday and Thursday morning, respectively. Soft reading of these two key inflation data likely to boost investors’ sentiment for the first interest rate cut by the Fed in September.

Expectations of a rate cut have gathered steam following unexpectedly weak jobs additions in July as well as significantly downwardly revised jobs data for both June and May. The Fed will conduct its important Jackson Hole Symposium for Economic Policies during Aug 21-23. The release of CPI and PPI data ahead of the symposium will be important to set the tone for the September FOMC meeting.

In addition, retail sales data, industrial production data and the Michigan U.S. consumer sentiment index, to be released on Friday, will be monitored by the central bank.

Strong Q2 Earnings: MNDY, FNV, B, LEGN

The cloud-based internet-software developer monday.com Ltd. MNDY came up with quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. The company posted revenues of $299.01 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

Leading gold miner Franco-Nevada Corp. FNV reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.24, up 65% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $1.10 per share. The company recorded quarterly total revenues of $369.4 million, up 42% year over year.

Leading gold miner Barrick Mining Corp. B reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, up 47% year over year and in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company recorded quarterly total revenues of $3.681 billion, up 16% year over year.

Mid-cap clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Legend Biotech Corp. LEGN came up with a quarterly adjusted loss of $0.34 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.22. The company posted revenues of $255.06 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $226.26 million.

Events After Today’s Closing Bell

No major economic data will be released after today’s market close. On the earnings front, specialist chemical producer Celanese Corp. CE, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturer Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR and clean power technology and nuclear fuel recycling company Oklo Inc. OKLO will release their quarterly financial numbers.

