Key Growth Tactics From a Top Producing Advisor

I recently sat down with Dean Thurman of Investwise Financial, a top advisor with over 30 years in the business. We discussed how his office is seeing tremendous growth year over year despite all the transitions to virtual meetings and virtual prospecting.

Recent stats show the average financial planning office was down 20% in revenue in 2020. Dean’s practice was up 5% in 2020. In 2021 the average financial planning office is at a 20% increase in revenue, while Dean and his team are seeing 53% growth.

Dean was happy to share seven key factors that he attributed to his office’s success. Out of those seven factors, three really stood out: the implementation of a virtual greeter, the addition of a dedicated appointment setter, and his version of the Family Estate Organizer. These three new practices that his firm implemented helped them see significant growth during a time when the industry was moving in the opposite direction.

First: The Virtual Greeter

Many offices have a professional that greets their clients as the client enters the lobby. Someone to warm up clients, make sure they are comfortable and ensure they have everything they need to get started. With the big push to virtual meetings, the benefits of that initial few minutes to connect and prepare were all but lost. Dean’s firm implemented a simple, yet highly effective process to enhance the virtual meeting. They would have a member of their team join the virtual meeting early with the client. This greeter would spend a few minutes checking the sound and video technology, then warmly chat with the client as they would in the lobby. Behind the scenes, the advisor would wait until they got the “go-ahead” from the greeter to join the call. By doing so, the awkward technology malfunction conversation was already complete, and the client was ready to discuss business. This also allowed for the client to get comfortable in the virtual setting, without the stress of the meeting being already underway.

Second: The Dedicated Appointment Setter

With over 30 years in the business, Dean had always been setting appointments the same way. The administrative staff would reach out to clients and attempt to set appointments on the advisor’s calendar. However, if you are like most top producing advisors, your staff is busy. When asking your team to take on this additional task, even with the best of intentions, they have a conflict of interest. By having your administrator contact clients, every appointment they book would results in more work for them. Therefore, by bringing in a part-time friend or family member whose sole purpose is to book appointments for you, the dynamic of that role shifts tremendously. It may sound simple, but this small tweak in your process could lead to a huge increase of appointments on your calendar.

Third: The Family Estate Organizer

There are two key factors in growing your practice. First, you must start connecting with your next generation of clients. Second, as your succession plan, you need to help your staff familiarize themselves with your existing clients. The Family Estate Organizer helps with both of these factors. Dean’s firm utilizes co-planning (hack number 4) to familiarize clients with multiple advisors in the firm. While creating the relationship between your co-planner and client is not an easy feat, the future of your practice relies on it.

Since utilizing these tactics with their existing clients, Dean’s office became so busy from their current book of business that all new leads generated from seminars and webinars went to younger advisors. Within the last 2 ½ years, two newer advisors- both in their early 20’s, picked up $50 million in AUM.

There is no authenticity without vulnerability. And there is no captivation without authenticity. Actively honing authenticity and vulnerability is a proven practice that leads to higher conversion rates, more referrals, and a shortened sales cycle. It is also an excellent catalyst for growth both professionally and personally.

