News & Insights

US Markets

Key Fed emergency lending little changed in latest week

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 11, 2023 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Emergency liquidity borrowing from the Federal Reserve was little changed in the latest week, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The Fed said that borrowing via its discount window stood at $9.3 billion on Wednesday, from $5.3 billion on May 3, while its Bank Term Funding Program lending moved to $83.1 billion from $75.8 billion the prior week. Meanwhile, “other credit” the Fed has extended to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to wind down failed banks hit $212.5 billion, from May 3’s $228.2 billion.

Collectively, borrowing at the three programs stood at $304.9 billion, from $309.3 billion the week before, and down from the $343.7 billion peak hit on March 22.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.