Key Factors to Watch Ahead of Par Pacific's Q4 Earnings Release

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24, 2026, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company reported earnings of $5.95 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98.

PARR’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and beat in the other three, delivering an average surprise of 77.5%. This is depicted in the graph below:

PARR’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, implying an improvement of 253.2% from the year-ago reported number. It has witnessed no estimate revision in the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.71 billion, suggesting a 6.55% fall from the year-ago figure.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for PARR

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PARR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

The refining player has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PARR: Factors to Note

To understand how oil prices behaved in the December quarter, let’s analyze commodity price data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”). The average Cushing, OK WTI spot prices for October, November and December of 2025 were $60.89 per barrel, $60.06 per barrel and $57.97 per barrel, respectively.

Commodity prices were $71.99 per barrel, $69.95 per barrel and $70.12 per barrel in October, November and December of 2024, respectively, per EIA. Thus, a lower crude pricing environment is likely to have favored PARR’s refining business.

Energy Giants That Have Posted Q4 Results: XOM, CVX & BP

Three integrated energy giants that have already reported fourth-quarter 2025 results are Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Chevron CVX and BP plc BP.

ExxonMobil reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.71 (excluding identified items), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68. Chevron also reported an earnings beat. CVX’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.52 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44.

BP reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 60 cents per American Depositary Share on a replacement-cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents.

XOM, CVX and BP carry a Zacks Rank #3 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

