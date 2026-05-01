Key Factors to Watch Ahead of The New York Times Company's Q1 Earnings

The New York Times Company NYT is set to announce its first-quarter 2026 earnings results on May 6, before the market opens. Key focus areas include subscription growth and trends in advertising revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $694.5 million, indicating a 9.2% rise from the prior-year period.



This diversified media conglomerate is also expected to show improvement in the bottom line. The consensus estimate for earnings per share has remained steady at 49 cents over the past 30 days, suggesting a 19.5% increase from the year-ago period.



The New York Times Company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS by 1.1%.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped NYT’s Q1 Outcome

The New York Times Company’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength in its core digital subscription engine. The company has been consistently expanding its subscriber base by leveraging a diversified portfolio that includes news, sports, games, cooking and product review content. This broad content ecosystem not only attracts new users but also deepens engagement, supporting retention and long-term monetization.



On its lastearnings call management projected a 9-11% year-over-year increase in total subscription revenues for the first quarter of 2026, with digital-only subscription revenues anticipated to rise 14-17%. The New York Times Company's expanding subscriber base is central to its growth strategy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates the digital-only subscriber count to be 12.49 million by the end of the first quarter.



The company has been effectively increasing the value proposition of its offerings by adding new features, expanding content formats and refining bundled subscription options. These efforts have supported pricing actions and subscriber upgrades, indicating a strong willingness among users to pay for premium content. The rollout of offerings such as bundled and family plans has further strengthened engagement and expanded the addressable audience.



Digital advertising trends are likely to have remained a meaningful growth lever during the quarter, benefiting from strong engagement levels and improved ad capabilities. The New York Times Company has been expanding its advertising inventory while enhancing targeting and performance through better use of data and product innovation. This has allowed the company to attract a wider range of marketers and increase the effectiveness of its ad offerings. Management had guided a high-teens-to-low-twenties increase in digital advertising revenues for the quarter under review.



Despite these positive trends, the company continues to face some challenges. Print subscription and advertising revenues are likely to have declined year over year, reflecting the ongoing shift toward digital consumption. The consensus estimate for print subscription revenues stands at $125.2 million, down 3.1%, while print advertising revenues are expected to fall 5.8% to $35.1 million. Higher spending on product development, marketing and administrative functions may have weighed on margins. Management had guided an 8-9% increase in adjusted operating costs for the quarter under review.

The New York Times Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The New York Times Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The New York Times Company Quote

What the Zacks Model Predicts for NYT

Our proven model predicts that an earnings beat is likely for The New York Times Company this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The New York Times Company has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three more companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



AudioEye, Inc. AEYE currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 17 cents, implying a 13.3% year-over-year decline.



AudioEye’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $10.54 million, which indicates an increase of 8.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. AEYE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1%, on average.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 81 cents, implying a 24.6% year-over-year decline.



Arista Networks’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $2.62 billion, which indicates an increase of 30.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ANET has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9%, on average.



Match Group, Inc. MTCH has an Earnings ESP of +3.26% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 92 cents, calling for a 37.3% year-over-year decline.

Match Group’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $854.9 million, which indicates an increase of 2.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

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The New York Times Company (NYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.