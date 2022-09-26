Key Factors to Note Ahead of TD SYNNEX's (SNX) Q3 Earnings

TD SYNNEX SNX is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 27.

TD SYNNEX was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation. The company changed its name after the acquisition of Tech Data Corporation on Sep 1, 2021.

For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues between $14.5 billion and $15.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $15.11 billion, indicating a whopping 190.2% increase from the prior-year period.

Moreover, SNX projects fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP earnings between $2.50 and $2.90 per share. The consensus mark of $2.75 for quarterly earnings suggests a year-over-year increase of approximately 28.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.14 per share.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.8%.

Factors to Consider

The increased demand for hardware and tools, which support hybrid working, is anticipated to have boosted TD SYNNEX’s revenues during the quarter under review. The growing hybrid working trend has been driving the sales of peripherals, software, communication, networking and consumer electronic products. This impressive demand trend is likely to have been conducive to SNX’s top line in the fiscal third quarter.

The increased usage of online and e-commerce services, along with the hybrid working trend, has been stoking the demand for cloud storage. Therefore, data center operators are enhancing their capacities to accommodate the demand spike for cloud services. This is likely to have aided TD SYNNEX’s data center servers and storage solution businesses in the fiscal third quarter.

Additionally, TD SYNNEX’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from revenue contributions from the newly merged Tech Data Corporation business. A steady IT spending environment due to rapid digital transformation is anticipated to have boosted the top line.

However, the positive impact of the aforementioned factors might have been partially offset by prevailing supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Foreign-exchange headwinds are expected to have been an added concern.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TD SYNNEX this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

TD SYNNEX has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



