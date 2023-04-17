Key Factors to Note Ahead of Badger Meter's (BMI) Q1 Earnings

Badger Meter BMI is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 20.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $144.37 million, which suggests growth of 9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 20.4%.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.3%, on average.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Badger Meter, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

BMI’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from ongoing price realization and increasing demand for digital smart water solutions owing to changing secular challenges in the water industry. Badger Meter is expected to capitalize on strong order trends across majority of end-market applications globally.



The company is likely to gain from the continued robust adoption of E-Series, ultrasonic meters, cellular AMI solution, ORION Cellular endpoint and BEACON Software-as-a-Service. Apart from that, growing SaaS revenues are major tailwinds. Also, increasing customer backlog and customer acceptance of its new products bode well.



BMI is likely to benefit by expanding its footprint in the Middle East and the U.K., which are heavily investing in smart water applications. Also, effective spending controls are expected to help in improving its selling, engineering and administration expenses leverage.



However, global macroeconomic constraints might have affected Badger Meter’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Increasing competition in the smart water solutions space, and rising research and development costs are concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Badger Meter this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



BMI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Meta Platforms META has an Earnings ESP of +8.00% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of #1. META is set to announce quarterly figures on Apr 26. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.97 per share and $27.49 billion, respectively. Shares of META are up 5.1% in the past year.



Spotify Technology SPOT has an Earnings ESP of +25.96% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. SPOT is slated to release quarterly numbers on Apr 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of $1.04 per share and $3.36 billion for revenues, respectively. Shares of SPOT are up 0.3% in the past year.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB has an Earnings ESP of +6.71% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. KMB is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Apr 25.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.31 per share and $5.08 billion, respectively. Shares of KMB are up 9.9% in the past year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

