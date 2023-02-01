Key Factors to Know Ahead of UBER's Q4 Earnings Release

Uber Technologies UBER is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8, before market open.

UBER has an unimpressive surprise history, with its earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the preceding four quarters (missing thrice), the average miss being 370.86%.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for Uber this earnings season.

We expect Uber’s delivery business to have performed impressively in fourth-quarter 2022. Online order volumes are expected to have surged. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the delivery segment is currently pegged at $2,831 million, reflecting a sequential uptick of 2%.

Moreover, with economies reopening and more people traveling to work and other places, ride-hailing services are expected to have seen buoyant demand, in turn, benefiting Uber’s mobility business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the mobility segment is currently pegged at $3,996 million, reflecting a sequential uptick of 4.5%.

On the flip side, high sales and marketing expenses, and costs associated with paying incentives to drivers due to change in business model in some countries, are likely to have affected Uber’s bottom line in the December quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Uber this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Uber has an Earnings ESP of +4.60% (the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at a loss of 19 cents per share, at present, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is presently pegged at a loss of 20 cents) and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.