Key Factors to Impact Prologis (PLD) This Earnings Season

Factors at Play

Despite economic headwinds and uncertainty and recession woes in the third quarter, U.S. industrial market fundamentals remained strong and steady, per a Cushman & Wakefield CWK report, with “heightened levels of absorption” and rents scaling new highs.



There was a net absorption of 108.2 million square feet (msf) of space in the September-end quarter, a level consistent with strong demand. It marks the eighth straight quarter where absorption surpassed the 100 msf mark. Moreover, the new leasing activity reached 163.1 msf in the third quarter.



The U.S. industrial vacancy rate remained “tight” at 3.2%, denoting a 20-basis point (bps) quarter-over-quarter uptick. Moreover, each region in the United States once again reported vacancy rates sub-4%, with the lowest being the West region at only 2.5%.



With elevated demand and high occupancy rates, rental rates continued to scale to new heights. The U.S. overall industrial asking rental rate ended the third quarter at $8.70 per square foot, denoting a 4% sequential increase and a 22% annual surge. It marked the strongest year-over-year growth rate recorded, per the CWK report.



Prologis is well-poised to benefit from this favorable trend, given its capacity to offer modern logistics facilities at strategic in-fill locations. PLD is anticipated to have witnessed healthy demand on the fast adoption of e-commerce, with leasing activity getting support in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, with global supply chains transforming for faster fulfillment and resilience, Prologis is likely to have captured favorable fundamentals with its differentiated customer offerings and robust investment activity in the to-be-reported quarter.



Prologis’ expansion efforts through acquisitions and developments in recent years are likely to have boosted the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. In addition, PLD is likely to have gained from its industry-leading cost structure.



Prologis has decent balance sheet strength to fuel its growth endeavors. A market leader, this REIT has the ability to raise capital at favorable rates. It is likely to have maintained financial strength with liquidity during the period in discussion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.13 billion, suggesting an 8.9% year-over-year jump.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly FFO per share of $1.72 calls for a 65.4% increase year over year.



However, with the asset category being attractive, there is a development boom in many markets. Per the CWK report, development activity picked up pace in the third quarter, with 148.2 msf of industrial facilities being delivered throughout the United States, the highest quarterly total on record.



Also, the industrial construction pipeline reached another all-time high of 716.9 msf in the third quarter, 2.6% ahead of the previous high a quarter ago. The high supply is likely to have intensified competition during the September-end quarter.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



