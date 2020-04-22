Key Factors to Impact Alexandria (ARE) This Earnings Season

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. ARE is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 27, after market close. The company’s results will likely reflect year-over-year growth in its funds from operations (FFO) per share.



In the last reported quarter, this Pasadena, CA-based urban office real estate investment trust (REIT), which primarily focuses on collaborative life-science and technology campuses, reported a negative surprise with respect to its FFO per share.



Over the trailing four quarters, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions, met in another and missed in the other, the average positive surprise being 0.45%. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.



Key Factors



Alexandria has been experiencing solid leasing activity and rental rate growth for the past few quarters. Given the company’s portfolio of high-quality and well-located life-science assets in key life-science clusters, this trend is likely to have continued in the first quarter as well.



Moreover, occupancy level in the company’s portfolio is anticipated to have been high in the March-end quarter owing to the elevated demand for Alexandria’s Class A properties in AAA locations, aiding rent spreads. In addition, the company is likely to have benefited from its external growth initiatives in the quarter under consideration.



However, prior to the first-quarter earnings release, there is lack of any solid catalyst for becoming optimistic about the company’s prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of FFO per share for the January-March period witnessed a marginal downward revision to $1.82 over the past 30 days. Nonetheless, it suggests year-over-year growth of 6.4%.



Here is what our quantitative model predicts:



Alexandria does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Alexandria is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Alexandria currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



