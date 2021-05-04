Key Factors to Consider for Arbor Realty's (ABR) Q1 Earnings

Arbor Realty Trust ABR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 7, before market open. The company’s results will likely reflect a year-over-year decline in interest income, while earnings per share (EPS) are likely to improve.

In the last reported quarter, the New York-headquartered real estate investment trust (REIT), which primarily focuses on originating and servicing loans for multi-family, seniors housing, healthcare and other commercial real estate assets, posted distributable EPS of 49 cents, reflecting a year-over-year decline. Moreover, for the December-end quarter, its Agency business generated revenues of $125.6 million (excluding gains and losses on derivative instruments).

Over the trailing four quarters, Arbor Realtysurpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions and missed in the other two, the average beat being 1.01%. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

Factors at Play

In first-quarter 2021, Arbor Realty is likely to have continued to benefit from a stable income stream, owing to its diversified business lines and the longer duration investments. Notably, the company’s investment focus includes commercial real estate debt investments, mortgage servicing, and commercial MBS. This has likely enabled it to generate attractive income despite the changing economic environment.

Also, while mortgage rates have sequentially increased, mortgage volumes were strong in first-quarter 2021. This along with anticipated gain on sale margins is likely to have facilitated the company’s Agency origination business to generate higher income. New Agency loan originations are also expected to have propelled the expansion of its fee-based servicing portfolio.

Also, the consensus mark for first-quarter 2021 net servicing revenues is pegged at $15.10 million, indicating a marginal sequential rise.

Markedly, the company loan portfolio has significant exposure to multifamily assets. While fundamental strength in this asset class is expected to have lent support, it has been vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic. Notably, payment delinquencies, defaults, loan modifications and foreclosures are expected to have marred the company’s performance in first-quarter 2021.

Moreover, while lower interest rates are expected to have boosted its origination volume, it is likely to have hindered net interest income growth as high-yielding loans are paid off and are replaced with low-yielding ones. In fact, borrowers continued to resort to refinancing in the quarter under review. This is anticipated to have resulted in higher amortization, thereby, affecting income.

Amid this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly interest income is pegged at $86.9 million, suggesting a dip of 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Lastly, there has been a lack of any solid catalyst that could instill optimism prior to the first-quarter earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS per share has been unchanged at 42 cents over the past month. It suggests a 35.5% year-over-year rise.

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

Arbor Realty does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Arbor Realty is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: American Tower currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

