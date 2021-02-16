Key Factors Likely to Impact Genuine Parts' (GPC) Q4 Earnings

Genuine Parts Company GPC is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 17, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings is pegged at $1.32 per share on revenues of $4.32 billion.



This Atlanta-based automotive replacement parts supplier delivered better-than-expected earnings in the last reported quarter on solid revenues from the Industrial Parts segment. Moreover, the bottom line came in higher than the year-ago quarter’s profit of $1.39 per share.

Over the trailing four quarters, Genuine Parts has surpassed estimates on three occasions and missed in the other, the average surprise being 6.83%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genuine Parts’ fourth-quarter earnings per share has moved up one cent in the past 60 days. However, this compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.35 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues also suggests a year-over-year decline of 8.23%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Genuine Parts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Genuine Parts has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is at par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Genuine Parts currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Factors

With the economy gradually recovering from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, auto sales across the globe have managed to recover steadily, highlighted by the rebounding demand for automotive replacement parts. Thus, rising revenues from the Automotive Parts Group, the largest segment of Genuine Parts, is anticipated to have fueled the company’s revenues during the quarter-to-be reported.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for this segment’s quarterly net sales is pinned at $2,942 million, suggesting a jump from the $2,800 million recorded in fourth-quarter 2019. In fact, the consensus mark for operating profit for the segment is pinned at $241 million, calling for a jump from the $200.6 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.



However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues from the Industrial Parts unit is pegged at $1,390 million, indicating a decline from the $1,478 million reported in the year-ago quarter. This is likely to have hurt the company’s top line during the fourth quarter. Moreover, the consensus mark for the segment’s operating profit is pegged at $122 million, indicating a decline from the prior-year quarter’s $126.9 million.



Further, Genuine Parts’ surging selling, general and administrative expenses might have further dented the fourth-quarter margins.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around:



Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN has an Earnings ESP of +7.44% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company will announce fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 17.



LKQ Corporation LKQ has an Earnings ESP of +5.48% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Feb 18.



Magna International MGA has an Earnings ESP of +5.42% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is slated to release earnings results on Feb 19.

