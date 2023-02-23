KEY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.06, changing hands as low as $17.80 per share. KeyCorp shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEY's low point in its 52 week range is $15.255 per share, with $25.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.18. The KEY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

