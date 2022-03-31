KEY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.63, changing hands as low as $22.49 per share. KeyCorp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.90 per share, with $27.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.52. The KEY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

