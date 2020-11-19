KEY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Keyera Corp (TSX: KEY.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.86, changing hands as high as $21.88 per share. Keyera Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEY's low point in its 52 week range is $10.04 per share, with $36.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.