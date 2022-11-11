KEY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.75, changing hands as high as $20.04 per share. KeyCorp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KEY's low point in its 52 week range is $15.255 per share, with $27.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.80. The KEY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
KOLD Videos
Assured Guaranty Historical Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.