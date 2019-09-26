Key China alumina city imposes 50% output cut on smog alert

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) -

The Chinese city of Luliang has imposed a temporary 50% production cut on alumina refineries, according to a document on a local government-backed website that was verified by a city environmental official.

The curbs are in place from Sept. 25 to midnight on Oct. 2 due to an orange pollution alert, the second-highest in China's four-tier warning system, according to the document issued by the Luliang city government.

Alumina refining capacity in Luliang, in northern China's Shanxi province, accounted for about 17% of China's total installed capacity in China in 2018, according to commodity research firm CRU.

Spot prices for alumina SMM-ALM-NCHN, a substance used to make aluminium, rose to as much as 2,630 yuan ($369.18) a tonne on Wednesday, the highest since July 11.

Other measures imposed by Luliang include cuts of 50% to steel production, 30% to primary aluminium production and at least 50% to carbon production.

The alert is part of a series in northern China coinciding with celebrations in Beijing on Oct. 1, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

($1 = 7.1239 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

