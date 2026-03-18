Key Catalysts Supporting IonQ's Growth Through 2026

IonQ’s IONQ long-term strategy is built around trapped-ion technology, which is known for high-fidelity qubits and long coherence times, two critical ingredients for scaling meaningful quantum advantage. Its growth trajectory from 2025 through 2026 reflects a transition from technological validation to large-scale commercialization.

This strategic shift was supported by exceptional financial performance, with revenues reaching $130 million, up more than 202% year over year, alongside a sharp rise in commercial adoption. More than 60% of revenues was generated from commercial customers rather than research institutions. Going forward in 2026, IonQ’s growth is likely to be driven by its aggressive revenue guidance of $225-$245 million.

IonQ’s expansion into global markets in 2025 represents a key pillar of its long-term growth strategy. The company reported that more than 30% of its revenues now comes from international markets. A notable example of this global traction is IonQ’s deal in South Korea with Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information, where it sold an advanced quantum system.

IONQ has established collaborations with AIST and Toyota Tsusho in Japan and expanded its presence in Korea through partnerships with SK Telecom, Hyundai Motor Company, Intellian Technologies, and leading academic institutions, including Seoul National University and Sungkyunkwan University.

Heavy investments in R&D and strategic acquisitions, particularly the planned acquisition of SkyWater, has positioned the company to scale manufacturing and become a key supplier within the broader quantum ecosystem. IONQ continues to advance its technical roadmap, recently achieving major milestones ahead of schedule, including the launch of the AQ 64 Tempo system and the delivery of a world-record 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity.

Peer Update

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT highlighted several key growth drivers expected to support its expansion further in 2026. A major catalyst is the recent acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor. Another important growth driver is the expansion of QUBT’s foundry services business through its Fab 1 thin-film lithium niobate (“TFLN”) photonic chip fabrication facility, which recently began generating early revenues.

Growth opportunities in AI infrastructure were further underscored by collaborations, including a partnership with POET Technologies to develop high-speed optical engines for AI networks.

Rigetti’s RGTI roadmap and partnerships highlight its intent to be a serious contender in scalable, superconducting quantum computing. The company has laid out a multi-phase plan to progress from smaller systems toward 100+-qubit machines with high-fidelity gate performance and ultimately to much larger, fault-tolerant systems over the next few years.

RGTI’s partnership with India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (“C-DAC”) focuses on building hybrid quantum-classical systems for national research applications. On the commercial front, Rigetti is shifting beyond research into early deployments, signaling improving market traction.

IONQ’s Price Performance

Year to date, IONQ’s shares have gained 46.9%, underperforming the industry’s 103.2% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 22.7% in the same period.

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Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 46.21X compared with the industry average of 3.89X.

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IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2026 has narrowed down 4 cents.

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IonQ stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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