Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship collision, Fox Baltimore reports

Recasts with police statement
March 26 (Reuters) - The Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed and workers may be in the river, police said on Tuesday, after media reports that a cargo ship had hitthe bridge.
The extent of the damage to the 3 km (1.6 mile) bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said, while Fox Baltimore said the bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River.
"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.
The police said they were notified of the incident at 1:35 a.m. ET (535 GMT) on Tuesday.
Baltimore's fire department did not respond to a request for comment.
Videos on social media showed a major portion of the bridge collapsing into the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Andrew Heavens, Philippa Fletcher and Gerry Doyle)
