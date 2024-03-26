News & Insights

Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship collision, Fox Baltimore reports

March 26, 2024 — 03:10 am EDT

March 26 (Reuters) - The Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed and workers may be in the river, police said on Tuesday, after media reports that a cargo ship had hitthe bridge.

The extent of the damage to the 3 km (1.6 mile) bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said, while Fox Baltimore said the bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River.

"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.

The police said they were notified of the incident at 1:35 a.m. ET (535 GMT) on Tuesday.

Baltimore's fire department did not respond to a request for comment.

Videos on social media showed a major portion of the bridge collapsing into the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

