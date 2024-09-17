Key Battleground State Pennsylvania Hosts Day Five of the America Loves Crypto Tour

On a cool autumn evening in Philadelphia, PA, more than just crypto bros showed up in The City of Brotherly Love to show their support for Bitcoin and crypto on the fifth stop on the America Loves Crypto tour. A diverse crowd of approximately 200, split evenly between men and women, filled Vinyl, a stylish venue in the heart of the city where the event was hosted. The size and enthusiasm of the crowds on this tour has grown considerably as it has rolled on, lending some credence to the notion that the crypto voting block may play a role in swaying major races in US elections come November.

The speakers on this tour date included former US Senator and member of Coinbase’s Global Advisory Board Pat Toomey (R); former Congressman Patrick Murphy (D), Kara Calvert, Head of US Policy at Coinbase; Dominic Folino, President of the Pennsylvania Blockchain Coalition; David Johnson, General Council and Strategic Advisor at The Giving Block; Cody Eddings, co-founder and CEO of Snap Refund; and Sam Weinrott, co-founder of PizzaDAO. Electronic pop artist Lauv headlined the event.

The theme at the event was that Pennsylvanians, 1.4 million of which are crypto owners, have a big role to play if they want to help move the US in a more pro-crypto direction. Pennsylvania is one of the seven swing states that will likely decide the outcome of the US Presidential election in November, and it’s the one with the most electoral votes: 19. Given that the number of that state’s residents who own crypto is 18 times the vote differential between President Biden and former President Trump in the 2020 Presidential election, it’s imperative that pro-Bitcoin and pro-crypto Pennsylvanians vote, which the speakers at this event made clear.

Former Politicians Urge Pro-Crypto Pennsylvanians To Vote

As one of the first speakers at the event, Toomey, a long-term crypto advocate, set the tone for the evening, calling on voters to vote anti-crypto politicians out of office.

“My former colleagues have not been able to get legislation across the goal line [and] an out of control Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] is casting a dark shadow over all kinds of crypto development,” began Toomey from the stage.

“The growth of this whole sector should be happening in the United States of America. We've got the head start. We've got the tremendous entrepreneurship. We've got the infrastructure. But, increasingly, some of the most talented people in our country are leaving because there are jurisdictions overseas that have provided legal clarity about this,” he added.

“There are some folks in Congress on both sides of the aisle that are very in favor of allowing crypto to really develop and thrive. And there are others who are very hostile. My suggestion: some of the hostiles need to lose an election.”

Murphy brought a similar energy, as he highlighted the importance of Bitcoin and crypto as well as Pennsylvanians’ role as voters to protect it.

“The whole point of crypto is the fact that we don't have to rely on a government or a central bank,” said Murphy, making the point that we can use the technology to control our own destiny.

He then seconded Toomey’s call to action regarding voting anti-crypto politicians out of office.

“He was absolutely right when he said there's people that are not for us, and we should hold them accountable,” said Murphy.

To do so, Murphy hammered home the point that Pennsylvania voters have a key role to play in this election.

“There are only really six states that are going to control this election, [and] Pennsylvania [is one with] 19 electoral votes,” said Murphy. “So, we have an incredibly important voice, but only if we use it.”

Founders Ask For Clear Crypto Rules

Following the talks from Toomey and Murphy was a founders panel featuring Johnson, Folino, Eddings and Weinrott.

Much like what was discussed on a panel on the first stop on the tour, the founders present asked for little more than clear rules of the road for crypto from the US regulatory apparatus.

“Being compliant in crypto right now in the US is incredibly hard because, as much as you want to follow the rules, it’s not always clear what the rules are,” said Johnson.

“Too many folks in Washington either don’t understand the technology, don’t care to understand it, or, in many cases, unfortunately, are hostile to it. The reality is innovators are gonna innovate, whether it’s here or somewhere else,” he added.

Founders share their thoughts on crypto regulation in the US.

“We know that crypto is the future of payments, and the reason we’re out here supporting this is that we want that to happen in the US, not elsewhere.”

Folino chimed in, sharing his thoughts on the roadblocks preventing the crypto industry from flourishing in the US.

“Politicians, regulation and one Senator whose name we all know I think is a real big reason why we’re not moving forward,” said Folino, presumably referring to Senator Elizabeth Warren, head of the anti-crypto army. “Everyone has to get out and vote; everyone has to continue to educate everyone they can.”

Folino is no stranger to educating others, including policymakers in Pennsylvania, about Bitcoin and crypto. Through his work at the Pennsylvania Blockchain Coalition, he frequently speaks with state-level politicians.

“Folks absolutely want to get it,” Folino told Bitcoin Magazine about the elected officials and bureaucrats who he educates in Pennsylvania.

“We've got a lot of more open-minded members in the PA State House. And I think they're getting it in the Senate, as well,” he added, before sharing that crypto will be a pivotal issue in upcoming PA elections in both this election cycle and even more so in the future.

A Sophisticated Voter Base

Calvert echoed Folino’s sentiment that crypto would continue to become a bigger voting issue as time goes on. She’s also been pleasantly surprised by not only how many have raised their voices to make crypto an issue in this election cycle, but by how sharp those who have spoken up and come out to the America Loves Crypto tour events are.

“It's a really sophisticated crowd,” said Calvert of the tour’s attendees. “I expected more people who were just coming out for the artists, and what I've discovered is it's people who really, really care deeply about crypto.”

Calvert also commented on the fact that those in attendance are not only educated when it comes to crypto but are active voters, as well.

“In Detroit I asked the question ‘How many people know where their polling place is?’” said Calvert, before mimicking the majority of the crowd’s reaction by shooting her own hand into the air.

“I was blown away. So, it's not just the sophistication of them as crypto owners, [but] their sophistication as voters. In Milwaukee, same thing. And here, same thing. I've been stunned by how sophisticated they are,” she added.

In part because of what she’s seen on the tour, Calvert believes that the Bitcoin and crypto industry will find a home in the US.

“America is going to win,” said Calvert.

“You can't prevent innovation from happening. You can make it a lot harder. You can create barriers. But ultimately, I think innovation wins out,” she added, before noting that the new, powerful crypto voting block has to get out and vote in November to help expedite this process — especially in a state like Pennsylvania.

The final date of the America Loves Crypto tour is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, at The Black Cat in Washington, DC and will feature a performance by The Chainsmokers. You can RSVP to the event here.

