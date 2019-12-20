Key AbbVie Drug Faces Competition Worries After Head-to-Head Study

The cancer drug, known as Imbruvica, brings in billions of dollars of revenue for both AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson.

A blockbuster cancer drug from AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson could be facing competition from a newcomer, but its sales look safe so far.

In a note out Friday morning, SVB Leerink’s Geoffrey Porges wrote that data from a head-to-head Phase 3 trial pitting BeiGene’s (ticker: BGNE) drug zanubrutinib against AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Imbruvica as a treatment for a cancer called Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia, paints a somewhat unclear picture.

Porges wrote that BeiGene’s drug causes less atrial fibrillation and less bleeding than Imbruvica, and that the efficacy of the two drugs doesn’t seem very different. But treating Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia accounts for only a small part of prescriptions for Imbruvica.

Upcoming data from trials in chronic lymphotic leukemia could be more significant. “These trials are likely to read out in 2020-2021, and will then be included in the zanu label (and treatment guidelines) in 2021,” Porges wrote. “At that time, the competitive pressure on Imbruvica is likely to increase, as the safety differences are likely to translate into steady share gains for zanu,” or zanubrutinib, the rival drug.

The back story. Imbruvica, a so-called Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, was approved in the U.S. in 2013. It now has approvals in a number of indications, including for certain patients suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Waldenstrom’s macroglubinemia, and others. Analysts expect $4.7 billion in Imbruvica sales revenue for AbbVie in 2019, and $3.5 billion in Imbruvica sales revenue for Johnson & Johnson, according to FactSet.

What’s new. The BeiGene study, results of which were announced on Monday morning, was the first head-to-head trial between two BTK inhibitors. SVB Leerink’s Porges wrote that he was “reluctant to read too much” into it, due to the study design.

“Based on this study, and then the comparison of these results to others with both zanu and Imbruvica, zanu’s safety profile is differentiated on several dimensions compared to Imbruvica,” Porges wrote. “Zanu causes less atrial fibrillation, and less bleeding, than Imbruvica, and the difference is sufficiently large (10 percentage points or more) to be clinically and commercially meaningful. We are less impressed by the efficacy differences, since zanu seems better on some measures and timepoints, and equivalent to ibrutinib on others.” Imbruvica is the brand name for imbrutinib.

Looking ahead. Porges wrote that the trial data hadn’t led him to change his sales forecast for Imbruvica, which he says will hit $7.7 billion for sales for AbbVie in 2022, and $8.9 billion in 2024. Still, he said that depends on the outcome of ongoing Phase 3 trials of zanubrutinib in chronic lymphotic leukemia. “Should zanubrutinib confirm better safety (on atrial fibrillation and major hemorrhage) compared to Imbruvica in the CLL pivotal trials, then the share loss for Imbruvica could be greater than we currently forecast,” he wrote. One of those trials could produce interim results next year; the second in 2021.

Shares of AbbVie were up 0.3% in pre-market trading on Monday. The stock is down 3.7% since the start of the year.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

