Kexim triple-trancher sets new record

HONG KONG, Feb 4 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea has achieved the lowest-ever spread over Treasuries for Korean public offshore offerings from a US$1.5bn three-tranche SEC-registered bond.

A US$500m 0.375% three-year bond priced at 99.869 to yield 0.419% or Treasuries plus 23bp, a US$700m 0.625% five-year note priced at 99.451 to yield 0.737% or Treasuries plus 28bp and a US$300m 1.375% 10-year piece priced at 98.761 to yield 1.509% or Treasuries plus 38bp. The respective initial price guidance was Treasuries plus 50bp area, 60bp area and 70bp area.

The policy bank looked at the January issue from its peer Korea Development Bank for a suitable price point. The new bonds priced flat to slightly inside KDB's 2024s, 2026s and 2031s that were each seen at a G spread in the low 20s, high 20s and mid-40s.

"The pricing of the 10-year tranche has tightened the most after central bank investors – who are normally more keen on short-term tenors – showed strong demand this time," said a banker on the deal.

The deal was covered almost four times, receiving combined final orders of over US$5.8bn. Central banks and sovereign wealth funds bought more than half of the bonds.

Orders piled up at a faster pace than in September last year, when Kexim last visited the international bond market, on the back of the policy bank's robust credit profile and ample liquidity, said a funding official.

The senior unsecured notes have expected ratings of Aa2/AA/AA–, in line with the issuer. They were trading around reoffer in secondary on their first trading day on Thursday.

Final orders for the three-year note came in at over US$1.5bn from 75 accounts. Asia took 34%, EMEA 42% and the US 24%. Central banks and sovereign wealth funds bought 64%, asset managers and fund managers 20%, corporate treasuries 12% and banks, insurers and pension funds 4%.

The five-year bond received final orders of over US$2.3bn from 65 accounts. Asia took 27%, EMEA 62% and the US 11%. Central banks and sovereign wealth funds bought 43%, banks 39% and asset managers and fund managers 18%.

Final orders of the 10-year note exceeded US$2bn from 50 accounts. Asia took 40%, EMEA 52% and the US 8%. Central banks and sovereign wealth funds bought 49%, banks 32% and asset managers and fund managers 19%.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, KB Securities, Mizuho Securities and Standard Chartered Bank were joint bookrunners. Kexim Bank (UK) was a co-manager.

Mexican peso bond

Kexim said it also raised Ps5bn (US$247m) in January from a five-year bond that priced at par to yield 20bp over Mexico’s 28-day TIIE rate. This was the policy bank's second Mexican peso-denominated issue.

"This type of issuance is possible when the dollar swap rates are favourable, generally at the beginning or end of the year," said the funding official.

HSBC was the sole bookrunner on the deal.

Kexim plans to raise US$11bn from the international bond market this year.

