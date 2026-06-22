KEX Stock Up 27.6% YTD: Can the Momentum Last Throughout 2026?

Kirby Corporation KEX shares have performed impressively on the bourse of late. Shares of this Houston, TX-based company have surged 27.6% in the year to date period, outperforming the Zacks Transportation sector’s 12.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given the impressive price performance, let's take a deeper look at the factors driving growth at this leading domestic tank barge operator in the United States, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and assess its potential for continued gains. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The acquisition of 23 barges and three high-horsepower boats for $95.8 million highlights Kirby's commitment to expanding its inland marine transportation business and capitalizing on improving market conditions. With $81.4 million already invested toward the transaction during the first quarter of 2026, the company is strengthening its fleet capacity to better serve growing customer demand while enhancing its competitive position in the market.

Kirby also delivered a strong operating performance, supported by favorable conditions in marine transportation and continued momentum in power generation. Higher customer demand and limited vessel availability drove fleet utilization into the low- to high-90% range, while stronger spot pricing and approximately 20% year-over-year increases in contract renewal rates supported profitability. These factors helped the company maintain operating margins in the high-teens range.

Revenue growth remained robust across the business. Total revenues increased 12% year over year, while power generation revenues surged 45%, reflecting strong demand and a growing backlog. The impressive performance of the power generation segment underscores the benefits of Kirby's diversified business model and provides an additional driver of long-term growth.

The company's solid liquidity profile further supports its growth prospects. Kirby ended the first quarter of 2026 with a current ratio of 1.59, indicating sufficient resources to meet short-term obligations and fund strategic investments. Combined with improving industry fundamentals and disciplined execution, the company is well positioned to sustain growth and create long-term shareholder value.

KEX is not the only player in the Zacks Transportation sector that has a history of robust liquidity. To name a few, Expeditors International of Washington EXPD reported a current ratio of 1.79 in the first quarter of 2026, compared with solid readings of 1.81 in 2025, 1.77 in 2024, 2.02 in 2023 and 2.20 in 2022. While the ratio has gradually normalized from the elevated levels recorded in 2022 and 2023, it remains comfortably above 1.0, indicating that Expeditors has ample short-term assets to meet its near-term obligations. This sustained liquidity strength enhances the company's financial flexibility, enabling it to support ongoing operations, invest in growth initiatives and navigate market uncertainties effectively.

Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK reported exceptionally strong liquidity in the first quarter of 2026, with its current ratio rising to 9.40 from 7.98 in 2025, 5.66 in 2024, 3.97 in 2023 and 2.70 in 2022. The steady improvement over the past several years reflects the company's robust balance-sheet strength and prudent financial management. A current ratio at this level indicates that Teekay Tank has a substantial cushion of current assets relative to its short-term liabilities, providing ample financial flexibility. This strong liquidity position enhances the company's ability to navigate market fluctuations, meet near-term obligations comfortably and pursue strategic growth opportunities when favorable conditions arise.

TNK and EXPD each currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Estimate Revisions to Head North

Driven by the positives discussed above, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the full-year 2026 and 2027 has been revised upward by 2.64% and 2.35%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kirby Corporation (KEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.