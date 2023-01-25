KEX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.07, changing hands as high as $65.13 per share. Kirby Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEX's low point in its 52 week range is $55.03 per share, with $75.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.11.

