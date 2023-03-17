KEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.24, changing hands as low as $64.92 per share. Kirby Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEX's low point in its 52 week range is $55.03 per share, with $76.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.21.

