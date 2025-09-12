Kewaunee Scientific Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Stock Slides 19%

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation KEQU have declined 19.7% since reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.4% rise over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 23.8%, while the S&P 500 has advanced 1.9%. The performance highlights a sharp underperformance relative to the broader market despite a set of results that, on balance, showed strong top and bottom-line growth.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

The company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 sales of $71.1 million, a 46.9% increase from $48.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Net earnings rose 41.1% to $3.1 million from $2.2 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share grew 40.5% to $1.04 from 74 cents in the same quarter last year. EBITDA nearly doubled to $6.3 million from $3.3 million in the prior-year period. This robust performance was underpinned by growth across both domestic and international segments, as well as contributions from the recently acquired Nu Aire business.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

The company’s order backlog stood at $205 million as of July 31, 2025, up from $159.4 million a year earlier, though slightly down from $214.6 million at the end of April 2025.

Domestic sales soared 53% to $54.4 million, while international sales advanced 30.2% to $16.8 million. The domestic segment delivered net earnings of $4.7 million compared with $2.9 million a year ago, while international earnings improved to $0.6 million from $0.5 million. Segment EBITDA also grew strongly — $7.6 million for domestic and $1.1 million for international, reflecting improved productivity and higher billings.

Working capital rose to $66.7 million from $56 million a year earlier, while total cash on hand increased to $20.4 million at quarter-end from $17.2 million in April 2025. Debt metrics showed improvement. Short-term debt declined to $4.3 million from $4.8 million in April, and long-term debt eased to $60.3 million from $60.7 million. The debt-to-equity ratio improved to 0.94-to-1 from 0.99-to-1 three months earlier.

Management Commentary

CEO Thomas D. Hull III acknowledged that the strong quarterly results were achieved against a backdrop of challenging market conditions, including shifting government policies, evolving tariffs and geopolitical uncertainties. He cautioned that the company expects uneven quarterly performance through fiscal 2026 due to volatility in project delivery timelines, which is characteristic of construction-related manufacturing.

However, management reiterated its commitment to growth, both organically and through acquisitions, supported by investments in people, processes and technology.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

The incorporation of Nu Aire’s results was a significant factor in boosting domestic sales and earnings. The company also benefited from steady manufacturing volumes, cost management actions and reduced site delays internationally compared with the prior year.

Conversely, the corporate segment continued to weigh on consolidated results, with a pre-tax net loss of $3.1 million compared with a $2-million loss a year ago. Corporate segment EBITDA was negative $2.3 million, reflecting higher compliance costs and ongoing investments in corporate infrastructure.

View

Management refrained from providing specific financial guidance but indicated that it expects unadjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026 to surpass that of fiscal 2025. While acknowledging that strategic investments will place pressure on near-term earnings, leadership emphasized confidence in long-term growth prospects, citing anticipated leverage from these investments.

Other Developments

The most notable development in the quarter was the integration of Nu Aire, Inc., which was acquired on Nov. 1, 2024. Nu Aire’s contribution was visible in domestic sales and earnings growth. Professional and other fees tied to the integration amounted to $224,000 during the quarter. Nu Aire, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of biological safety cabinets, incubators and ultralow freezers, expands Kewaunee’s presence in critical laboratory and healthcare markets.

In summary, Kewaunee Scientific delivered a quarter of strong growth in revenues and profitability, supported by robust domestic demand, improved international operations, and contributions from the Nu Aire acquisition. However, despite these positive results, the stock has significantly underperformed the broader market in recent weeks, reflecting investor concerns about uneven project delivery timelines, rising corporate costs, and macroeconomic uncertainties.

While management projects stronger EBITDA for the year, market sentiment remains cautious, underscoring the challenges the company faces in translating its operational momentum into a sustained stock performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.