Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Announces Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.39 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $4.85 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $3.40 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.5% to $71.40 million from $77.15 million last year.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.39 Mln. vs. $4.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $71.40 Mln vs. $77.15 Mln last year.

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