Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Announces Decline In Q2 Income

December 10, 2025 — 04:30 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) reported a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.538 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $4.204 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 46.8% to $70.096 million from $47.764 million last year.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.538 Mln. vs. $4.204 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $70.096 Mln vs. $47.764 Mln last year.

