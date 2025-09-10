Kewaunee Scientific Corp. Reveals Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.09 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $2.19 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kewaunee Scientific Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.27 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 46.9% to $71.10 million from $48.39 million last year.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.09 Mln. vs. $2.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $71.10 Mln vs. $48.39 Mln last year.

